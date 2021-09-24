N. Korea offers talks, likely trying to get sanctions relief

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says her country is willing to resume talks with South Korea if conditions are met, indicating it wants Seoul to persuade Washington to relax crippling economic sanctions. Kim Yo Jong’s statement came days after North Korean missile tests experts said were intended to show the North would keep boosting its weapons arsenal if the sanctions stayed in place. She offered the talks while mentioning South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s call for a political declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War.