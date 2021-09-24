Light rain later today, then a dry trend

A little rain and a little cool weather will come through during the early part of the forecast period. Much warmer and dry conditions are likely late in the weekend and all of next week.

Today: Increasing clouds with showers likely by late afternoon.

High: 70 Wind: South-Southwest 5-15

Tonight: Showers ending during the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Low: 43 Wind: West-Northwest 5-10

Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy

High: 62 Wind: West 10-20

The clouds will increase today. Even though there will be less sun, it will be a mild day with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A south-southwest breeze of 5 to 15 mph will assist in the warm-up. A cold front pushing in from the northwest will bring a good chance of rain later this afternoon through early evening. As of now, it looks like the rain will begin in the western part of the area (west of Marathon county) around 2 or 3 pm. The wet weather will then be in and around the central part of the area (including Wausau) between 4 pm and 7 pm before exiting the eastern portions of the area by 8 pm or 9 pm.

After the front moves through the winds will switch to the northwest and usher in some cooler air. High temps on Saturday will only reach the low 60s under partly or mostly cloudy skies. There will be a noticeable west breeze on Saturday as well. Saturday will not be great Fall weather, but it will not be too bad either. Sunday will be the better day of the weekend with variable clouds and temperatures warming up into the low 70s by the afternoon.

A mainly dry and warm weather pattern will then persist through most of next week. High temperatures should be in the 70s all week long. On Wednesday or Thursday, the southern part of the area could even hit 80. Each day should have a fair amount of sun. The only chance of rain is a slight chance of a few showers or isolated storms late Thursday into Friday

Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 24 September-2021

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Forty-seven cities between the Rockies and the Appalachians reported record low temperatures for the date. Lows of 38 degrees at Abilene TX, 34 degrees at Jackson KY, and 36 degrees at Midland TX established records for the month of September. The low of 36 degrees at Midland smashed their previous record for the date by thirteen degrees. Fayetteville AR and Springfield MO reported their earliest freeze of record. Thunderstorms produced torrential rains in northeastern Florida. Jacksonville was deluged with 11.40 inches of rain, and flash flooding resulted in two deaths. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)