It’s Upset Friday, as several ranked teams are toppled

It’s Upset Friday, as several ranked teams are toppledNew
It took until week 6, but we finally got our first big day of upsets of the season as Hurley beat Edgar, Auburndale took down Abbotsford, Wittenberg-Birnamwood knocked-off Stratford and Spencer/Columbus shocked top ranked Bangor.
Check out the scores and highlights from the games here!
- Witt-Birn 8 Stratford 6
- Colby 42 Marathon 0
- Bangor 27 Spencer/Columbus 28
- Tomahawk 41 Menominee Indian 14
- Edgar 20 Hurley 22
- Rib Lake/Prentice 6 Unity 28
- Stanley-Boyd 46 Osseo-Fairchild 6
- Antigo 0 Rhinelander 42
- Mosinee 27 Lakeland 12
- Abbotsford 0 Auburndale 21
- Ladysmith 14 Loyal 16
- Medford 30 Hayward 20
- Neillsville/Granton 0 Mondovi 48
- Hortonville 0 Wisconsin Rapids 39
- D.C. Everest 20 SPASH 28
- Wausau West 18 Marshfield 3
- Merrill 6 Ashland 41
- Amherst 29 Markesan 15
- Newman 21 Greenwood 12
- Gilman 52 Bruce 8
- Phillips 54 New Auburn 48
- Owen-Withee 49 Almond-Bancroft 6
- Three Lakes 54 White Lake/Elcho 6