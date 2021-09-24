Homecoming game brings out community spirit in a fun way

STEVENS POINT, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Stevens Point high school students hosted a parade for the community Friday in celebration of homecoming.

Students marched from Washington Elementary School to Goerke Field for the 'pepfest,' where students and staff battled in a water balloon toss. The junior and senior girls also competed in the powderpuff game.

"What it underscores most is a sense of normalcy that has come back for these kids that haven't had a whole lot of normalcy, honestly in the last two years," said Andrew Halverson a Stevens Point Resident. "I think to see the energy about all the people coming out to enjoy a day like this and enjoy school spirit and community spirit is fabulous "