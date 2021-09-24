Hastert’s settlement with accuser to be finalized Monday

YORKVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The deadline to finalize an out-of-court settlement between former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert and a man who accused him of child sexual abuse has been delayed until next week. The court clerk’s office in Kendall County, Illinois, says a hearing on the agreement and an order to dismiss the man’s lawsuit will be held Monday. The attorneys originally had until Friday to present the written agreement to the judge. The man alleges that Hastert refused to pay him $1.8 million to remain quiet about the alleged sexual abuse. No details have been released about the settlement, and it’s not clear that any details will be released Monday.