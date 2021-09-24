Friday evening rain then a dry weekend

We are tracking a system of rainfall today as a cold front moves through the state. Fortunately, this will bring drier air into the forecast which will likely last almost the entirety of next week.

Evening: Light to moderate rain showers expected. Weak thunderstorms possible.

High: Mid to Low 70s Wind: Bec. NW 5-15

Tonight: Showers ending during the evening, then becoming partly cloudy overnight.

Low: 42 Wind: West-Northwest 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and cool.

High: 63 Wind: West 10-18, Gusts: 20-25

Saturday Night: Clearing out.

Low: 45

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy at times but warmer.

High: 72

A line of showers is currently moving through the area this evening. This will likely bring anywhere from .10 in of rainfall to a quarter-inch of rainfall to the area with the heaviest North. These will primarily be light and fast-moving showers which will clear by 8-9 PM tonight (9-10 if in eastern Wisconsin). Thunderstorm activity is possible, however, no severe or strong thunderstorms will form. Afterwards, the clouds and rain will move off leaving only partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. The clearer skies and cool air mass will place our morning low by Saturday morning to near 42 degrees.

You will likely want a light jacket if out and about on Saturday. While we aren't expecting any rain, we will have breezy winds from the west of near 10-18 miles an hour. The winds combined with the cooler temperatures (Low 60s) will likely feel more like the upper 50s even during the warmest hours of the day. After Saturday, we are looking at a much nicer, and warmer forecast.

Sunday will begin our warm trend with temperatures jumping by near 10 degrees from Saturday. We are expecting daytime highs in the low 70s despite more cloud cover than sun.

Monday-Wednesday will be a very nice stretch of dry weather with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and a good deal of sunshine all days. Tuesday currently looks to be the brightest with a good chance of blue skies throughout the entire day. Thursday and Friday will remain fairly mild with temperatures in the 70s, though cloud up a bit. There is a 20% chance of rain late Thursday and during the day on Friday.

Have a wonderful weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 24-September 2021

*On Sept. 24th in Weather History:

1926 - The temperature at Yellowstone Park dipped to nine degrees below zero. It was the coldest reading of record in the U.S. during September. Severe freezes were widespread over the northwestern U.S. causing great crop destruction. In Washington State, Spokane County experienced their earliest snow of record. Harney Branch Experiment Station in Oregon reported a temperature of 2 degrees above zero to establish a state record for the month of September. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)