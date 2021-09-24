Fireworks Family Fest kicks off Friday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau Events' first-ever Fireworks Family Fest is happening Friday at the Wausau Downtown Airport.

There will be kids' games and activities, as well as food trucks, live music, and more.

There will also be what organizers are calling the area's largest fireworks show.

The event starts at 4 p.m. with live music starting at 5 p.m. and the fireworks starting at dusk.

Organizers say they are looking forward to having another event for the community.

"We geared it to be a complete family-friendly event, so there's stuff and activities to do for all ages," Alissandra Aderholdt, Executive Director at Wausau Events, said.

Organizers suggest bringing a lawn chair for seating.

With rain in the forecast, if there is a cancellation, Wausau Events will post that on their social media.

The rain date would then be Saturday, September 25.

On Saturday, Wausau Events is hosting a 5K, with proceeds from the event benefitting 'Clarie's Crew.'