Wausau (WAOW) -- Fireworks Family Fest in Wausau has been postponed to Saturday due to weather.

The event kicked off Friday evening, but after rain moved through the area, event organizers made the decision to postpone portions of the event to Saturday, including fireworks.

Events will take place 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

The Inaugural Fireworks Family Fest is being held at the Wausau Downtown Airport.