Derek Chauvin appeals Floyd death conviction

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) -- Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin filed an appeal of his conviction in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin was convicted in April on charges of second degree unintentional murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

He was sentenced in June to 22 1/2 years in prison.

Chauvin raised 14 issues in his appeal.

They include the district court’s handling of the motion to change the venue, motions to sequester the jury during the trial, and the motion for a continuance.

He also took issue with the adding of a third degree murder charge during the trial.

The appeal was filed with the state of Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Floyd's May 2020 death sparked protests nationwide against police brutality and racial injustice.

Bystander video showed Chauvin kneeling on his neck for nearly 10 minutes while Floyd, handcuffed and lying in the street, gasped for air and telling officers he couldn't breathe.