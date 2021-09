Oneida Co. (WAOW) -- Authorities in Oneida County say don't call 911 if you spot a deer with a candy bucket on its head. Instead, they say to contact the Minocqua Police Department.

Sheriff's officials say several people have contacted them about the deer. It's been spotted in the Minocqua area from the Arbor Vitae Airport to Koolish Road. The DNR and police are trying to find and help it.