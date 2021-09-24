Skip to Content

Chinese banks try to calm fears about developer’s debts

New
12:57 am National news from the Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Seeking to dispel fears of financial turmoil, some Chinese banks are disclosing what they are owed by a real estate developer that is struggling under $310 billion in debt. The lenders say they can cope with a potential default. The announcements came as Evergrande Group promised to talk with individual investors who bought its debt while creditors wait to see whether Beijing will intervene to oversee a restructuring to forestall financial disruption. Evergrande’s struggle to meet government-imposed debt limits has prompted fears a default might disrupt the Chinese economy or global financial markets. Economists say Beijing can prevent a credit crunch in China but wants to avoid bailing out Evergrande because it is trying to force companies to reduce debt levels.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content