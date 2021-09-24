Area health officials advise receiving the COVID-19 booster shot

WAUSAU, (Wis.)-- Amidst conflicting recommendations from health experts regarding who should get the COVID-19 booster shot, News 9 talked to area health officials to receive some clarity.

The World Health Organization wants to put a pause on booster vaccines, at least until everyone who wants and needs the first doses can get one. Meanwhile, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, along with area health officials say people who are eligible should go ahead and get a third dose.

"We identify the group and then anybody that we can get into those slots we'll provide the vaccine to," said Matt Brewer, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Aspirus Medical Group.

Brewer said Aspirus is ready and able to provide the booster to those eligible, largely in part to their staffing.

"We've done an amazing job finding people and we're fortunate that we work for Aspirus and people have really leaned in to work with us and for us. So it's been exciting to see the number of people that we've hired even with the pandemic going on," Brewer said.

An area pharmacist said she agrees with the CDC, that people should get the booster as soon as they can.

"It can increase the efficacy. I mean a lot of people who are immunocompromised or older, some of the efficacy they question if it's decreased so they're hoping to increase the efficacy to prevent them from having affects," said Pick 'N Save Pharmacist Stephanie Baird.

She said the extra dose can provide additional protection from COVID-19. Brewer said people who are ready and eligible to receive the vaccine should sign up for an appointment through myaspirus.org or by calling the COVID hotline to ensure a quicker and easier process.

"It helps us out from a staffing perspective. Every phone call we take we need another staff member to answer it. So we would rather have those people performing the tests and giving the vaccines versus finding more people to answer phone calls," Brewer said.

As people receive booster shots, hospitals are also making sure that only people who are eligible receive the additional dose. Hospitals and pharmacies use people's vaccine cards and a database to regulate who has received what.

"Every dose we track and watch and monitor but then also with the patients, like all immunizations and vaccinations, we put them into a government based website and so we're able to look those up," Brewer said.

He said someone's vaccination history can be found for all vaccinated individuals, even if you got the shot in another state.