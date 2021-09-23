Wisconsin college students able to transfer more credits in new agreement

WISCONSIN, (WAOW)-- If you are a student going in between the UW and Technical College Systems, a new agreement means you can transfer at least 72 credits, which could mean saving money.

"It really provides, if you will, a guarantee that those students what they're studying, aren't going to end up at the end, they are going to be counted, and they're not going to end up with surprise requirements for yet additional things," said Todd Huspeni, Associate Vice Chancellor for Teaching, Learning, and Strategic Planning at University of Wisconsin Stevens Point.

Students will be eligible for transfers in 2022.