Widow sues pilot’s estate over helicopter crash in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — The widow of a passenger killed in a helicopter crash in Georgia is suing the pilot’s estate and two helicopter companies, saying the aircraft should never have been flying in poor weather. Three people on board were killed when the helicopter went down Sept. 15 in the Oconee National Forest, including passenger Charles Ogilvie. His widow filed the lawsuit Thursday in Fulton County. It accuses pilot Alister Pereira of failing to properly monitor the weather and not stopping the flight when he knew of low clouds, low visibility and rain in the area.