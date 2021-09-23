Tensions grow as US, allies deepen Indo-Pacific involvement

BANGKOK (AP) — With increasingly strong talk in support of Taiwan, a new deal to supply Australia with nuclear submarines, and the launch of a European strategy for greater engagement in the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. and its allies are becoming more assertive in their approach toward a rising China. As the U.N. General Assembly opened, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping chose calming language but the underlying issues remain, with China building up its military outposts as it presses maritime claims over critical sea lanes, and the U.S. and its allies growing louder in their support of Taiwan and deepening military cooperation. On Friday, Biden hosts the leaders of Japan, India and Australia for an in-person security dialogue about keeping the region free and open.