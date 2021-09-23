Stevens Point mobile home park won’t have water shut off

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Residents that live at a mobile home park will not have their water shut off.

News 9 shared the story on Tuesday of people living at Four Seasons Mobile Home Park that said they were days away from having their water shut off.

On Thursday the Mayor of Stevens Point said that won't happen

In a statement Mike Wiza said the following:

"The City of Stevens Point Water Department has been working with the owners of the Four Seasons Mobile Home Park and there will be no disconnection today. Staff will review the situation tomorrow and re-evaluate, if needed."