Republican redistricting resolution draws Democratic ire

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A resolution from Wisconsin Republicans calling for new political boundary lines to adhere as closely as possible to existing congressional and legislative districts is drawing criticism from Democrats who have long argued the existing maps are gerrymandered and unconstitutional. A GOP-controlled state Assembly committee on Thursday approved putting the resolution up for a vote before the full Assembly on Tuesday. It lays out parameters for any maps submitted to the Assembly as it moves ahead with the once-a-decade task of redistricting. One of guidelines in the resolution calls for retaining current districts as much as possible. Democrats don’t want new maps based on the current ones.