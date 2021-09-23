Proposed gun safety legislation questioned by area business owner

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- State leaders announced new bills on gun safety Thursday, and Attorney General Josh Kaul is calling for universal background checks that would get rid of certain loopholes.

"Somebody who wants to evade a background check including somebody who has been convicted of violent crimes can do that by buying a firearm online or by buying a gun at a gun show," Kaul said.

He adds taking a stand on safety will help communities long-term.

"This is a concrete step that we can take to make our community safer, to work to prevent violence in our communities," Kaul said.

But the owner of River Valley Specialized Machining in Stevens Point, Scott Soik, is calling for a different perspective to take center stage.

"Education is always good for everyone," Soik said.

With Kaul alleging people buy guns in other mediums to get around traditional background checks, Soik says he doesn't understand.

"Nobody can go online and buy a firearm from a federal firearms licensed dealer and have it shipped to their home," he says.

He says there are already restrictions in place as to what can and cannot be sold online without background checks.

"It sounds like a lot of misinformation and not the proper education that the public needs when we start talking about these issues," Soik said.

One solution he's offering is starting education programs in schools, as early as middle school-age, while also taking time to listen.

"Let's have real, true, honest conversation with merit instead of the one side yelling at the other back and forth and trying to trample on our rights," Soik said.

Leaders say this legislation is not claiming to end gun violence, but at least will save lives.