Packer Fans: A photo could get you tickets to the Vikings game January 2
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) – Take a photo and maybe win tickets to see the Packers play the Minnesota Vikings on January 2 at Lambeau Field.
The team is holding its 10th annual Packers Fan Choice Awards contest from now until October 14. Fans can enter photos of themselves or other fans in six different categories:
- Proudest Packers Kid
- Coolest Packers Selfie
- Cutest Packers Pet
- Greatest Packers Vacation Photo
- Best Packers Party
- Best Packers Pose
Once the nominations close, finalists for each category will be selected and announced on October 20. Fans can vote on their favorites between October 20-November 10. One lucky voter will also win a pair of tickets to the Vikings game.
The team will announce the winners in each category on November 16. Each category winner gets a pair of tickets to the game.