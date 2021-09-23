One day in the forecast with a rain chance

The jet stream pattern will continue to steer most strong storm systems away from Wisconsin for the next few days. More enjoyable fall weather is on the way.

Today: Partly or mostly sunny and a bit breezy.

High: 68 Wind: North 10-20

Tonight: Mainly clear and not quite as chilly.

Low: 44 Wind: NW around 5

Friday: Increasing clouds with light rain likely by late afternoon.

High: 68 Wind: SW 5-15, becoming West-Northwest late

Today will be a lot like yesterday with partly or mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. It will be pleasant Fall weather with a bit of a breeze out of the north at 10-20 mph.

A cold front drifting in from the northwest on Friday will bring more clouds and a good chance of light rain later in the afternoon through early evening. Rain amounts could be a tenth of an inch or two. Before the front arrives high temps will once again reach the mid to upper 60s. After the front moves through the weather will turn briefly cooler. Saturday will have below normal temps with the mercury only reaching the low 60s. It will be “jacket weather”, but still not too bad for this time of year. There will be some clouds at times but conditions should be mainly dry.

On Sunday and for most of next week, we should have a fair amount of sun and warmer temps. It looks like a fairly long stretch of great Fall weather. Highs will be near 70 on Sunday, reach the low to mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday, and remain in the mid 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 23 September-2021

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Seventeen cities in the north central U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date, including Devils Lake ND with a reading of 22 degrees. Jackson KY reported a record low of 41 degrees during the late afternoon. Strong northwesterly winds ushering cold air into the central and northeastern U.S. gusted to 55 mph at Indianapolis IND. Winds along the cold front gusted to 65 mph at Norfolk VA, and thunderstorms along the cold front deluged Roseland NJ with 2.25 inches of rain in one hour. The temperature at Richmond VA plunged from 84 degrees to 54 degrees in two hours. Snow and sleet was reported at Binghamton NY. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)