NORTHWOODS MARDI GRAS: BEEF-A-RAMA returns after 2020 COVID-19 pandemic cancelation

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) – The 56th annual BEEF-A-RAMA will return the weekend to Minocqua.

The event would be celebrating a 57th anniversary, but was canceled in 2020 due to the initial height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The event, originally known years ago as FISH-A-RAMA, is always an all day affair on the last Saturday in September.

The festivities have always been a way of saying “thank you” to residents, tourists and the Northwoods community as a whole.

Krystal Westfahl, Let’s Minocqua Visitor’s Bureau + Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, said BEEF-A-RAMA usually brings in upwards of 25,000 people every year.

"This is a half a million dollar economic impact with the amount of people that come into our area and into the region as a whole,” Westfahl said. “We see so many folks coming for not just this one day event, but for the whole week to really celebrate the Northwoods."

News 9’s Melissa Langbehn and Rashad Williams will also be guest judges for the annual roasting competition.

