New facility opens in Wausau to help youth mental health challenges

Wausau, Wis (WAOW)-- There is a new option for kids facing mental health challenges.

It's on the North Central Health Care (NCHC) campus in Wausau.

The Youth Crisis Stabilization Facility is for kids 17 and younger.

It provides services at the earlier stages of a mental health struggle.

"We offer a short-term stabilization by offering crisis services like coping skills--social skills and family coordination," Clinical Mgr. Taylor Young says.

Managers say that leads to less intensive and costly interventions.

Eight beds are available to youth in Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida and Vilas counties.

NCHC also has a youth hospital for 13-17 year olds who are experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis.