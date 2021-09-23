Mild pattern projected into early October

Well if you have some outdoor projects to do yet that require mild weather, or you want to enjoy outdoor recreation as long as possible before it gets cold, you should be in luck! It is also good news for farmers as it should make for ideal harvest conditions for the corn and soybeans. The Climate Prediction Center's 8 to 14 day temperature outlook for October 1st to October 7th is calling for a high chance of above normal temperatures from the western Plains all the way through the Great Lakes region. Only Alaska is projected to have a strong chance of cooler than normal weather in that period.

Meanwhile, the CPC's outlook for precipitation from October 1st through October 7th has a good chance of being drier than normal in Wisconsin. That area of potential below normal precipitation runs south all the way to the Gulf Coast. Another drier pocket could be found around Montana and just south. There is a chance of wetter than normal conditions from Nebraska down through New Mexico and around the Pacific Northwest Coast.

It's hard to believe it is almost October, but we seem to have some enjoyable conditions to look forward too in the Badger State!