Hospitals request people make COVID testing appointments

WISCONSIN, (WAOW)-- As hospitals and urgent care facilities are filling up with COVID-19 patients, they have a few requests for residents.

Hospitals and urgent care facilities are starting to see a large influx of people coming in just to get a COVID-19 test. Health care officials are asking people to evaluate their symptoms before coming in.

If you have enough symptoms to warrant a COVID-19 test, schedule one online, instead of showing up at a hospital. Making an appointment helps keep others safe, and keeps the hospitals from being overrun.

"It could be trasmissible sitting in a wiating room next to somebody, and you're there for another reason or there for a family member who has had an emergency and now you've been exposed," said Matt Brewer, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Aspirus Medical Group.

Officials also said they are required to give you a full health evaluation when you come in for a test without an appointment, taking up resources and costing you financially.

You can find information about symptoms and how to self-test here.