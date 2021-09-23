Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until THU 8:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 5:29 am
3:57 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Forest

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Forest County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to middle 30s will result in
areas of frost.

* WHERE…Langlade, Lincoln, Vilas, Florence, Forest and Oneida
Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Cold-sensitive plants could be damaged if left
unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Wait until mid-morning before removing any covering that was
placed over plants to protect them from frost.

