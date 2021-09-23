Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until THU 8:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 3:59 am
3:40 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Price

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

waowweather

More Stories

Skip to content