Fond du Lac officer, 26, dies of coronavirus complications day after child is born

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WQOW) -- A 26-year-old Fond du Lac police officer has died of COVID-19 complications. Police department officials say the death of Officer Joseph Kurer on Wednesday came a day after his second child was born.

Kurer joined the Fond du Lac Police Department in August 2018 and was a member of the Tactical Field Force Team, the Honor Guard Unit, Domestic Violence Intervention Team and was certified as a field training officer.

Early Thursday, a long line of police vehicles, with lights flashing, escorted Kurer's body to a funeral home where officers will stand watch until services are held. Funeral arrangements are pending.

“Our entire Fond du Lac Police Department family mourns the passing of Officer Joseph Kurer," said Police Chief Aaron Goldstein. "Our love and condolences go out to Joseph’s wife and children and all those with whom he served. We, as a police department family will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to Joseph’s family. Joseph will be missed by everyone here.”

Officer Kurer is survived by his wife and two children, one born the night before Joseph passed away. He is also survived by his parents and sister.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.