Evers, Democrats revive plan to kill personal property tax

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers and legislative Democrats are reviving an attempt to eliminate a property tax paid by businesses that Republicans have long supported getting rid of. Numerous exemptions have been allowed under the law over the years, while attempts to do away with it altogether have been unsuccessful. Evers in July vetoed a GOP plan to kill the tax on certain property owned by businesses. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that the proposal backed by Evers and introduced on Wednesday would repeal the personal property tax and use the money set aside in the state budget to cover lost revenues for local governments.