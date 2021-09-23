Detained Australian economist appears in Myanmar court

BANGKOK (AP) — An Australian economist arrested when Myanmar’s military seized power in February has made a court appearance in the capital where he will be tried for violating the official secrets law. Sean Turnell had been serving as an advisor to the country’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who was also arrested when her elected government was ousted by the army. Suu Kyi and three of her former Cabinet ministers have also been charged under the law. Violating the official secrets law carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison. The exact details of Turnell’s alleged offense have not been made public, though Myanmar state television has reported he had access to secret state financial information and had tried to flee the country.