Damp late Friday otherwise a dry forecast

Quiet and cool weather continues tonight with high pressure still over the Badger State. With mostly clear skies, lows should reach the lower 40s to upper 30s generally, not as cool as the past couple of nights. Winds will remain light from the northwest then variable.

Friday should bring us a bit of sun in the morning then the clouds will gradually thicken as a cold front approaches from Minnesota. Temperatures won’t be too bad, topping out from the lower 60s northwest to around 70 southeast. Winds will be from the south to southwest around 10 mph. Rain showers are likely to spread into the area in the late afternoon to early evening. There might be some rumbles of thunder mixed in. The rain is expected to end late Friday evening with totals of .10 to .25 inch possible.

Gusty northwest to west winds Saturday will add a chill to the air, especially since the temperatures will start in the mid to upper 40s in the morning and only climb to the upper 50s north and mid 60s south for the afternoon. Skies should be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times.

A warm front will approach Sunday. So after a chilly morning in the upper 30s to low 40s, it should warm quickly. In fact, we could reach the low to mid 70s by late afternoon with a steady southwest wind around 10 mph. Get out there and enjoy the mild sunshine!

Really nice weather will hang around much of next week. It will be unseasonably warm with highs mostly in the low to mid 70s. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The average low temperature this time of the year is in the mid 40s with average highs in the mid 60s!

There is some potential of spotty showers to work into our region at times from next Thursday into the first weekend of October. However, it is a low confidence situation and some models have us mainly dry. Stay tuned for updates on that for sure!

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 23-September 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1989 - Seventeen cities in the north central U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date, including Devils Lake ND with a reading of 22 degrees. Jackson KY reported a record low of 41 degrees during the late afternoon. Strong northwesterly winds ushering cold air into the central and northeastern U.S. gusted to 55 mph at Indianapolis IND. Winds along the cold front gusted to 65 mph at Norfolk VA, and thunderstorms along the cold front deluged Roseland NJ with 2.25 inches of rain in one hour. The temperature at Richmond VA plunged from 84 degrees to 54 degrees in two hours. Snow and sleet were reported at Binghamton NY. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)

2005 - Hurricane Rita reached the Texas/Louisiana border area near Sabine Pass as a category-3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 120 mph. A storm surge of at least 15 feet flooded parts of Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Terrebonne and Vermilion parishes, where sugar cane crop losses were estimated near $300 million. An 8-foot storm surge in New Orleans over topped the provisionally-repaired levees (from Hurricane Katrina damage) and caused additional flooding. A total of 10 fatalities were reported, and preliminary damage estimates ranged between $4-5 billion.