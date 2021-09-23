Dad of 3 girls killed in New Zealand says he’s forgiven wife

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The father of three young girls who were killed last week in New Zealand says his precious angels had been ripped away from him in a loss he would carry with him for the rest of his life. But orthopedic surgeon Graham Dickason also said he’d already forgiven his wife Lauren and urged others to do the same. He said she, too, was a victim in the tragedy. Dickason wrote his thoughts in a letter that was read aloud by a reverend during a candlelight vigil that was attended by hundreds of people outside the family’s home in the South Island town of Timaru. Lauren Dickason has been charged with murder in the deaths of her twin 2-year-old girls and their 6-year-old sister.