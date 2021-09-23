COVID cases continue to rise as hospitals are in their fourth surge

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Marshfield Clinic is near full capacity, with 79 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout their nine hospitals.

Patients are staying for longer periods of time some ranging from days to weeks.

The difference between this wave of cases and the others this surge is dominated by younger people ending in intensive care.

"They appear to be waiting longer to get tested and then they are waiting longer to come in, so by the time they come to our hospital they go to our COVID unit and many times very quickly end up very quickly in our ICU beds and on a ventilator" said Tammy Simon, Vice President of Quality Improvement and Patient Safety at Marshfield Clinic.

Over 90% of the hospitalized patients were not vaccinated.