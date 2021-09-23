Construction shutting down Stevens Point bow hunting season

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The city of Stevens Point is shutting down its bow hunting season this fall.

Mayor Mike Wiza says the city's municipal airport, where select people are allowed to hunt, will start a construction project soon.

The goal is to update fencing around the 800-acre perimeter of the airport to keep more animals off the runway.

Wiza says this improvement is all in the name of safety.

"It's going to be high enough to provide security for our municipal airport, providing security from people who may want to do harm, but more importantly it's going to be keeping out the wildlife," Wiza said.

Wiza says the new fencing project had been in development for multiple years and will cost more than $2 million.

Construction will start in early October.