CenterStage Band and Show Choir to take center stage at Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- CenterStage Band and Show Choir will take to center stage at the Grand Theater this weekend for the 'All American Music' show.

CenterStage is a group of central Wisconsin singers and musicians.

They perform one show a year, usually the last week in September, at the Grand Theater in Wausau, where they sing and dance with a full live band behind them.

CenterStage wasn't able to perform last year due to COVID-19, so they are excited to be back.

"It's so good to be back, it's so good," Katie Minch, Performing Member with CenterStage Band and Show Choir, said. "We've missed each other, we've missed singing with other people. And you can tell that the first couple rehearsals we had back together, there were tears in some people's eyes because it felt so good to be back together."

The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night at the Grand Theater.

There will also be performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are free and can be picked up at the Grand Theater in advance or at the door the night of the performances.

And if concert-goers realize they might be interested in being on stage instead of being in the audience, the chance to try out is just a few months away.

Auditions are in January and CenterStage Band and Show Choir rehearsals start later in the month.

Rehearsals are once a week for the big annual show at the Grand.

"I've been in the group for about seven years now. I come to have fun, to sing, to dance. It just brings a lot of joy into my life," Minch said.

The group also sings the national anthem at athletic events, gives a send-off for the never-forgotten honor flights, and carols, along with their big performance at the Grand.