Bull that escaped Long Island farm captured after 2 months

MORICHES, N.Y. (AP) — A bull that escaped from a farm on Long Island and eluded searchers for two months has been captured. Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross said Thursday that the 1,500-pound bull, nicknamed Barney, was corralled late Wednesday by staff from Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue. Gross said Suffolk County police used drones and helicopters to help capture the bull. The animal will now live out his days at the Skylands sanctuary in Wantage, New Jersey. Rescuers had been searching the bull ever since he broke through the fence at a Moriches farm on July 20.