Arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie, for unauthorized use of a debit card

(WAOW/AP)-- A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito.

The warrant was issued following a grand jury indictment, and according to documents is for "Use of Unauthorized Access Devices" related to Mr. Laundrie's activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito.

The Associated Press reports that Laundire has been indicted for unauthorized use of a debit card.

Thursday's announcement of an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie came as searchers continued looking for him in Florida swampland.

The federal grand jury indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Wyoming does not explain who the card belonged to.

But it indicates Brian Laundrie made unauthorized withdrawals worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing.

Relevant information may be submitted to the FBI at https://t.co/nfbjZhvx8N, 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171. Photos & videos may be uploaded to: https://t.co/IyvCGBdIia.

#FBIDenver thanks the public for the valuable tips that have been submitted. — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 23, 2021

Petito's body was found on Sunday, the FBI confirmed the remains found were hers on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story