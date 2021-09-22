Zuma’s trial postponed until October in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The corruption trial of former South African President Jacob Zuma has been postponed until Oct. 26. The judge says he needs time to consider a plea from Zuma’s lawyer that the prosecution team be dismissed from the case for being biased. Zuma wasn’t present for the two-day hearing that ended Wednesday after he was released from an unrelated jail sentence this month on medical parole. He has been receiving treatment in a hospital for an undisclosed illness. The 79-year-old Zuma was president of South Africa from 2009 until 2018. He faces charges of corruption, racketeering, money laundering, tax evasion and fraud relating to a multibillion-dollar arms deal the South African government signed with French company Thales in 1999.