Wisconsin hunters urged to submit samples for CWD

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin deer hunters are being urged by state wildlife officials to submit samples for chronic wasting disease, which is still spreading throughout the state after first being detected nearly 20 years ago. With the hunting season just beginning, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials on Wednesday asked hunters to help them collect data to track the disease’s spread. State wildlife health conservative specialist Amanda Kamps says, “Every hunter has a role and obviously an interest in our deer population in the state.” The nine day gun hunting deer season begins Nov. 20.