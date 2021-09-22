Wisconsin high court to hear GOP-backed redistricting case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to hear a redistricting lawsuit supported by the Republican-controlled Legislature instead of requiring it to start in lower courts like most cases do. In a 4-3 ruling on Wednesday, the justices sided with the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty in agreeing to take the case. The decision comes as a case brought by Democrats is moving forward in federal court. Both lawsuits argue that courts should be prepared to draw the maps, but the fight is over which court should do it.