Wausau School District reviewing situation causing concerns about cultural sensitivity

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau School District is reviewing a situation at one of their schools that is causing expressions of concern about cultural sensitivity, they said in a press release sent out late Wednesday.

"The District is doing a thorough review of the concerns, as we always would," the release said.

They also said they're talking with all the people involved to "seek to understand the concerns."

Brad Hanson

