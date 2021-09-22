Wausau School District reviewing situation causing concerns about cultural sensitivity
Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau School District is reviewing a situation at one of their schools that is causing expressions of concern about cultural sensitivity, they said in a press release sent out late Wednesday.
"The District is doing a thorough review of the concerns, as we always would," the release said.
They also said they're talking with all the people involved to "seek to understand the concerns."