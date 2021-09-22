UW System sees drop in fall enrollment

(WAOW) -- UW System has seen a drop in fall enrollment across its universities.

Officials estimate enrollment saw a 1% decrease compared to fall of 2020.

UW Stevens Point enrollment officials say their figures align with that, as they've seen a drop in upper-classmen. They say this is likely due to uncertainties about the pandemic, and they're working to reassure students.

"They don't want their experience to be altered and so we work really hard to make sure the in person campus experience is as best as it can be," said Laura Bell, Associate Chief Marketing and Enrollment Officer at UWSP.

UWSP has seen an increase in new freshmen, transfer and graduate students.