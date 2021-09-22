US seeks answers to why Europe keeps winning Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The Americans always seem to bring the better players to the Ryder Cup. Europe keeps proving to be the better team. Answers don’t come easily. Dustin Johnson keeps it simple. He says Europe plays better and whoever plays better usually wins. Patrick Cantlay says it’s the chancy nature of golf and draws on comparisons with gin rummy and roulette. Cantlay is a rookie and says he really doesn’t have the answer. But the fact the Americans have such a young team could work as an advantage because they don’t have a lot of experience losing.