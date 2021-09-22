Two refugees at Fort McCoy facing federal charges

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WQOW) -- Two Afghan refugees have been federally indicted for crimes they allegedly committed while at Fort McCoy.

Bahrullah Noori, 20, is charged with attempting to engage in a sexual act with a minor using force against that person, and with three counts of engaging in a sexual act with a minor, with one count alleging the use of force. The indictment alleges that the victims were younger than 16.

Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32, is charged with assaulting his spouse by strangling and suffocating her. The indictment alleges that the assault occurred on September 7, 2021.

Both of them are being held in the Dane County Jail.

Noori faces a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of life in federal prison for the use of force charge, and a maximum of 15 years on the other two charges.

Imaad faces a maximum sentence of 10 years,