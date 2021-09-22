Report: Turkish frigate confronts Greek vessel

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish broadcaster NTV says a Turkish warship issued a warning to a Greek research vessel to prevent it entering what Turkey considers its territorial waters. The showdown came a year after tensions in the eastern Mediterranean threatened to escalate into open conflict between the neighbors and NATO allies. NTV said Wednesday that the Nautical Geo survey ship was confronted by the Orucreis frigate as it attempted to enter Turkey’s continental shelf. The Turkish ship issued a radio message warning it would intervene if the survey vessel continued its course. NTV didn’t say when the incident occurred. But maritime tracking services showed the Maltese-flagged Nautical Geo docked Wednesday at Heraklion port on the Greek island of Crete.