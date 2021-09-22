Protecting your lawns and gardens during the cold months

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With temps getting down into the 50's overnight now, it's about time for you to put on an extra layer for yourself and your lawn or garden.

No matter what type of plants you have -- odds are they're not going to do well once temperatures start dipping to or below freezing.

If you don't have a greenhouse, you're going to have to deal with what mother nature gives you until its time to harvest anything still in the ground.

Officials say you may need to get creative to keep things green.

"Anything really will work, you can use a bedsheet, a piece of plastic--a small piece of plastic. What you want to make sure you don't do is crush the plants you know whatever you are using to cover it so support might be necessary depending on the application," said Bob Stephens, Operations Manager, Marathon County Parks & Rec Department.

As for your lawn there isn't much to worry about. Experts say just to avoid stepping on your grass when it's frozen to avoiding damaging it.