Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Tool thefts

Plover, Wis. (WAOW) --A thief is ripping off tools in Portage County.

Plover police report two recent thefts at homes currently under renovation.

On on Rainbow Drive and the other on Maplewood Drive.

"Both houses that are under renovation with a lot of contractor tools around," Plover police officer Max Bahling says. "Someone found a way to make entry and took off with the tools."

Investigators say the value of the hand tools taken is about $7,000.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:

Call: 1-888-346-6600

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.