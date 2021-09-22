Phillips School District Allows Asymptomatic Students back in-person

PHILLIPS, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Phillips School District made changes this week to their COVID protocols.

During Monday night's school board meeting, the board voted to allow all asymptomatic students and teachers to return to school. That includes students who were quarantined as close contacts to positive cases.

The vote passed 5 to 2 as part of a monthly program to let parents weigh in on school policy.

When asked how the decision might affect COVID numbers, the Price County Health and Human Services issued a statement saying:

"Price County Public Health is in the process of gathering information on what occurred at the September 20th Phillips Board of Education meeting. We have been and continue to be in communication with school administration and parents. Price County Public Health will continue to issue quarantine letters to students and staff that are deemed close contacts per our statutory obligation. We are also having ongoing conversations with legal counsel. Our goal remains keeping the students, staff and community safe."