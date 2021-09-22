Owen Wilson, Sudeikis, Malek, Kardashian West to host ‘SNL’

NEW YORK (AP) — Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis will take turns hosting the first four weeks of ‘Saturday Night Live’ this season. Wilson will be host on Oct. 2, when the show opens its 47th season, and Kacey Musgraves will be the musical guest. It’s also the first time hosting for Kardashian West. Sudeikis, riding a career high as co-creator and star of “Ted Lasso,” was on the show as a writer and cast member for 10 years ending in 2013, and he’ll host on Oct. 23. He won an Emmy Sunday as best actor in a comedy, and “Ted Lasso” was named best comedy series.