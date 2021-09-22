Officers who punched, kicked man sued in federal court

ATLANTA (AP) — A man who was punched and kicked in the head by Georgia police officers during a traffic stop four years ago has filed a lawsuit. It alleges the stop was unjustified and the officers used excessive force against him. Gwinnett County Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni and Officer Robert McDonald were fired a day after the April 2017 traffic stop when video surfaced. The lawsuit names them, former Gwinnett County police chief Butch Ayers and the county. Phone numbers for the former officers couldn’t be found and it wasn’t clear whether they have lawyers. Ayers didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday and the county attorney said the county doesn’t comment on pending litigation.