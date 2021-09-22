News 9 talks with new Stevens Point Alderperson Marc Christianson

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- In an 8-2 vote earlier this week, Marc Christianson was appointed as the new District 1 Alderperson in Stevens Point.

The previous seat vacancy comes after former District 1 Alderperson Tori Jennings resigned last month.

Christianson is a recently retired educator with over 40 years of experience in that field.

“First as a teacher for six years," Christianson said. "Then as a school administrator for 33 years. I was a principal for 19 and then for 14 I was a district administrator superintendent.”

Christianson said he's already wasted no time trying to talk to constituents for feedback, and establishing himself as an accessible person to the community.

He said he believes his background in education translates well into his new role, as education is also a role of service and moving things forward for the best interest of students, staff, and the community.

Within education he also spent some years dealing with budgets and finance which can be applicable as an alderperson.

Not only education, but he served as a city council member in a previous area of residency, Washburn.

Christianson also said he and his wife have chosen to live in Stevens Point for the rest of their lives, so he's already become rooted in the community.

He plans to ensure most of his encounters with constituents are face-to-face, and he wants to start going door-to-door to get to know people.

Christianson said he also plans to update his social media soon with contact information so people can reach him.